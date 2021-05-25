With Isle and Onamia schools pairing their sports programs next season, Onamia High is offering for sale Panther jerseys from the past season. The jerseys will be on sale at the following venues: May 27 - 3:30 - 6 p.m. at OHS entrance; June 12 - During Onamia Days - 5:30 - 9:30 p.m.; June 14 - OHS football field - 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
