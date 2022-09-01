In response to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA 2004) Minnesota School Districts must demonstrate that “all children with disabilities, including children with disabilities attending private schools, regardless of the severity of their disabilities, and who are in need of special education and related services, are identified, located and evaluated.” This responsibility extends to children with disabilities who are educated at home or in nonpublic schools.
Upon request, your local public school will provide information to concerned parents on specific disabilities including information about the educational or behavioral characteristics of each disability. Parents who believe their child may indeed have a disability may request information on how to arrange for an evaluation through the district’s special education staff.
Parents of students who are evaluated and are found to be eligible for special education services will become part of a team, which will develop, implement and monitor the effectiveness of an Individual Service Plan to meet the identified needs of their children.
If you have questions or would like to receive information about specific disabilities or evaluation, please contact the principal of the school building your child would be attending if he/she was enrolled in public school.
• Isle Elementary Office: 320-676-3494
• Isle High School Office: 320-676-3101
Your school district is committed to success for all learners.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.