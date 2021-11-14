Trinity Lutheran Church’s Pastor Mark Maunula holding the rock presented to him by guest celebrant Pastor Nabil Nour during the church’s 100th anniversary Divine Service. The inscription, taken from Reverend Nour’s sermon text, reads “Up to this time the Lord has helped us, Ebenezer” - 1 Samuel 7:12. Pastor Maunula is wearing the cross handmade by Reverend Nour and presented to all visiting clergy at that celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.