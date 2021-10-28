Mille Lacs County and tribal financial workers and case aids were honored at the regular Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners meeting on Oct. 19. They were recognized for their “prudent expenditure of millions of dollars annually and determining eligibility for public assistance” for those in need in the general public.
Pictured right from left to right are Dar Gould (case aide), Bonnie Parker (case aide), Laurie Rahm (case aide), Brittany Johnson (eligibility worker), Ashley Howland (case aide), Aimee Paxton (eligibility worker), Heather Iler (lead eligibility worker), Debbie Hackett (eligibility worker), Erin Pieper (eligibility worker), Sheri Renner (eligibility worker), Beth Sumner (financial assistance supervisor), Autumn Glassing (lead eligibility worker), Faye Thayer (eligibility worker), and Tracey Hunt (eligibility worker). Not pictured are Nikki Herr (case aide), Debbie Thompson (case aide), Jodi Rahm (case aide), Stefanie Dillan (lead eligibility worker), Mary O’Brien (eligibility worker), Stephanie Love (eligibility worker), and Natalie Kelash (eligibility worker).
