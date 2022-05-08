Baseball
The Mille Lacs Raides baseball team brought its overall record to 3-3 with losses to Braham and Pine City and a win over Hill City/Northland last week.
Braham
The Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team took on the Braham Bombers in a Great River Conference game on April 26 and lost, 6-2 in a close encounter.
The Raiders took a 2-1 lead in the second inning but gave up four runs in the bottom of the fourth went scoreless from then on.
Mille Lacs was held to just one hit, an RBI single in the second inning by Sam Hebeisen. Starting pitcher Eric Pederson gave up six runs (only two earned) and just six hits and struck out seven Bombers in his four innings on the mound. Jacob threw the final two innings, giving up no runs, on two hits and struck out two. Pitching on both sides struck out nine batters. The Raiders defense committed six errors which didn’t help their cause. The Raiders stole five bases during the contest.
Mille Lacs 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 2
Braham 1 1 0 4 0 0 -- 6
Pine City
The Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team’s record fell to 2-3 with a 10-0, five-inning loss to the Pine City Dragons on April 22.
Hill City/Northland
The Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team hosted the Hill City/Northland Storm on April 22 and won 12-2 in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
The Raiders produced their 12 runs on 10 hits including multiple dingers from Sam Hebeisen, Eric Pederson and Creeden Spengler. Jacob Gallion stole three bases to help the Raiders cause.
Gallion started the game on the mound, giving up just two runs, four hits and striking out six in two and two-thirds innings, with Daniel Miller mopping up in relief.
Hill City 1 1 0 0 0 2
Mille Lacs 4 3 1 2 2 12
Softball
The Mille Lacs Raiders softball team remained undefeated for the season with a record of 6-0 following three more wins last week.
Braham
The Mille Lacs Raiders entered their April 26 game against the Great River Conference rival Braham Bombers with a 3-0 record in GRC action so far this season. The hometown Raiders brought their GRC record to 4-0 with a commanding 12-0 win.
Mille Lacs pitching ace Jill Thompson gave up no runs, allowed just three hits, struck out nine and walked just one in the game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
Mille Lacs mustered just three hits, including two by Ellie Hubbell, but the Raiders were recipients of 14 Braham base-on-balls, including four drawn by Faith Larson and three by Ashley Strang, leading to three big innings.
Braham 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mille Lacs 3 4 1 4 -- 12
Aitkin
The Mille Lacs Raiders got one-hit pitching from their ace Jill Thompson and their offense produced 12 hits on the way to a 9-1 victory over the Aitkin Gobblers on April 28.
Thompson gave up no earned runs and struck out 14. Jenna Carlson and Ellie Hubbell each had three hits and combined for seven of the nine runs-batted-in.
Mille Lacs 1 4 1 2 0 0 1 9
Aitkin 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1
Pine City
The Mille Lacs Raiders softball team kept their undefeated season and record against Great River Conference alive with a 16-8 win over the Pine City Dragons on April 29. The Raiders offense pounded out 18 hits led by four each off the bats of Jenna Carlson and Ellie Hubbell, three by Annah Ludwig and two apiece by Katlyn Schoeck and Sydney Kapsner. Hubbell also had five RBI to help the cause. Jill Thompson went the distance on the mound, giving up nine hits, but no walks and struck out 16 Dragon batters.
MIlle Lacs 6 0 4 2 0 0 4 16
Pine City 0 0 0 3 0 3 2 8
Track
Braham Invitational
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team took part in the Braham Invitational on April 26. Amid a comfortable spring afternoon, the Raiders finished fourth among the six Great River Conference teams competing. Rsesults for the Raiders included:
*100 hurdles - Katie Rocholl (3rd) - June Schleis (6th)
*1600 meter run - Molly Saboo (1st) - Liz Schleis (6th)
*300 hurdles - June Schleis (5th)
*800 meter - Liz Schleis (6th)
*4 x 400 meter relay - Mille Lacs (4th)
*Long Jump - Katie Rocholl (5th)
*High Jump - Katie Rocholl (2nd) - Svea Carlson (6th)
*Pole Vault - Svea Carlson - 4 way tie for 1st
*Discus - Abby Biniek (5th)
*Shot Put - Olivia Gray (2nd) - Abby Biniek (3rd) - Alaiysha Nickaboine (6th)
Pine City Chengwatana Invitational
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team took part in the annual Chengwatana Invitational meet on April 29 and finished eighth. Place winners included:
*100-meter hurdles - Katie Rocholl - 4th place, June Schleis - 12th place
*100 meter dash - Naveah Merrill - 18th place
*1600 meter run - Molly Saboo - 5th place, Liz Schleis- 11th place
*300-meter hurdles - June Schleis - 11th place
*800 meter run - Liz Schleis - 15th place
*200 meter dash - Naveah Merrill - 18th place
*Girls Long Jump - Katie Rocholl - 7th place (personal best jump), Rihanna Smith - 16th place
*Girls High Jump - Katie Rocholl - 3rd place, Rihanna Smith - 13th place
*Shot Put - Abby Biniek - 5th place - (personal best throw), Olivia Gray - 14th place, Alaiysha Nickaboine - 15th place
*Discus - Abby Biniek - 2nd place - (personal best throw), Alaiysha Nickaboine - 6th place, Olivia Gray - 8th Place
Golf
Describing what it was like for his Mille Lacs Raiders Golfers at their meet last week at Purple Hawk Golf Course just outside of Cambridge, coach Travis Turgeon said, “The weather cooperated. Even though it was pretty cold, the sun was shining for most of the round.” Isle junior, Tyler Bottema shot a 117 which was good enough for a tie for 10th place on the day. He currently sits in 13th place in the Great River Conference individual standings. Jayden Nayquonabe shot a 139 which was 20 strokes better than his previous meet. Turgeon said, “We are excited about the progress he is making and hope this trend continues.”
Trap Shooting
Daniel Miller 46
Jacob Schoeck 44
Paige Strecker 39
Hunter Naplin 38
Gunner Gjerstad 36
Evan Remer 35
Will Skogen 34
Laeland Larson 33
Warren Minenko 31
Carter Larson 30
Aidan Pojanowski 30
