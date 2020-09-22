During the third week of September, there were at least two aces turned in by local golfers on mid-Minnesota courses.
Playing Bobby’s 18 at Cragun’s Legacy Golf Courses on Sept. 14, Malmo resident Bud Smith recorded a hole-in-one on the 98-yard, par-3 hole using a wedge.
The ace was the third of Smith’s golfing career.
On Sept. 17, playing in a senior league best-ball event at Izatys Resort, Dave Engh of Isle holed out a drive on the 150-yard, par-3, 16th hole using a rescue club.
The ace was the second of his golfing career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.