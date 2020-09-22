Isle High grad Grant Exsted, who today is an assistant PGA golf professional in the Twin Cities suburbs, recently placed fourth among the 50 golfers playing in the Minnesota PGA Assistants Championship Tournament, a one-day event staged at the Rochester Country Club.
Exsted’s 36-hole score of two-over-par qualified him for the national PGA Assistant championships in Florida in November.
Mille Lacs residents may recall Exsted leading the Mille Lacs Raiders (a paired team of Isle and Onamia High athletes) to the state Class A high school golf championship in 2013.
Grant earned all-state honors in that sport when he placed second among the top 10 Class Å golfers at the state tourney during his senior year.

