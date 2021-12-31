*This is a good-news story that occurred this past summer.
Several men walked into the pro shop at Izatys Resort and asked the local pro who was responsible for such good greens on the course? As it turned out, the men asking the question were familiar with Hazletine National, Bear Path and other premier courses in the Twin Cities area and claimed that the greens at Izatys were on par with or even better than those they played in the Cities. What an unsolicited tribute to Izatys’ greens keepers Steve Shoemacher, Mike Edin and their crew.
Locals who play league golf at Izatys know first-hand how lucky they are to have such a fine, championship course to play on a weekly basis.
As for the greens, they are fast, true and contain little or no grain. Asked why his greens are so good, Shoemacher said, “With our limited budget, I made a decision years ago to use a good portion of what money we had on making sure our greens could be the best we could get.”
*Kudos to the young boy and girl athletes of Isle High School who have taken the advice of IHS athletic director Tyler Soderstrom when he challenged them to work on getting their bodies in shape throughout the year so they could achieve at a higher level in their sport. Somewhere between 20 and 30 boys and girls had been showing up at 6:45 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays this past fall, committing themselves to doing speed and strength training. This program is currently under the supervision of Isle Phy. Ed. Instructor, Dominic Kruse. Kruse said he would especially like to thank local Isle businesses and clubs for their monetary help in purchasing equipment and flooring for this project.
*Onamia and Isle football and volleyball fans may have noticed that during several games in October, the Mille Lacs Raider football and volleyball teams were wearing pink in honor of breast cancer awareness month.
