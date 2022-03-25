Elementary education instructor Jeff Walz has been an employee of the Onamia District since 1988 and has just completed his 100th season of coaching at all levels in the District. Below is a summary of his coaching career.
Following graduation from Moorhead State University in 1988, Jeffrey R. Walz set his sights on teaching elementary school children, taking his second job offer, that as a teacher in Onamia District 480. One of the selling points for hiring Walz was his willingness to coach, since he had earned a coaching license minor in college.
Walz’s first coaching position was junior high football where he also worked as a scout for the varsity team. “Jim Ellingson and I coached the 7th- and 8th-graders,” Walz recalls.
In the winter of 1989 Walz was slated to be the junior high girls’ basketball coach, but the junior varsity coach Bob Schneider was in the process of adopting his son, so Walz agreed to take the junior varsity job under head coach Dave Naslund. “Coach Naslund was an excellent teacher of the game and I learned so much about basketball from him,” Walz said.
In the spring of his first year teaching, Onamia started a new softball program and Walz decided to help out as the JV coach. The following year, track coaching positions opened up and Walz went from softball to track. “Mark Lundin was in charge of the boys’ team and I took over the girls’ track team,” Walz remembered. From 1990 until 2022, Walz has coached basketball and track.
The only season in 34 years that Walz missed coaching was 2000, when he didn’t come back to coach the JV volleyball team. “Lindin asked me to help coach volleyball in 1999, and I did, but when he left the sport the following year, I too decided not to coach,” said Walz. In 2003, the sport of cross country was offered to Onamia’s female athletes and Walz jumped at the chance to start that program. That is the only sport he is currently coaching, since he has retired from coaching all others after this winter and from teaching full-time as of June 3.
During the 2022 basketball season, Walz celebrated his 100th position as a coach in the Onamia school district, and will not return to coach track this season.
When asked why he is leaving his coaching positions, he simply stated, “It is time for me to slow down. I think I have put in my time and it is time for others to step up.”
