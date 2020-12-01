• I once vowed to never again bring up the idea of Onamia and Isle pairing in the sports of football and basketball, but the past several years performances on the gridiron against Ogilvie have given renewed support for that cause.
In the past four years heading into the fall of 2020, the Onamia Panthers 9-man football teams have played the Ogilvie Lions during the regular season and lost each time by a combined total of 238-0.
The Isle Huskies have also played the Lions four times since the fall of 2016 and lost each time by the combined total of 154-46.
Combined, the two schools lost eight times for a total of 392-46, or on average, 49-6.
This past fall, Ogilvie came to Onamia suiting up 34 young men, and Onamia had 13 in uniform that afternoon. When the score was 40-0, Ogilvie sent in their bench players and the clock was set at running time.
If Isle had played their scheduled game with Ogilvie this season, they would have been out-manned 34-10. That game was canceled.
By season’s end, Isle’s football team was ranked last among the sixty 9-man teams in the state, and Onamia was ranked 49th.
Ogilvie’s team was ranked third and Mt. Iron, Isle’s last regular season foe, was ranked fourth.
So maybe Ogilvie should not have moved to 9-man football six years ago, or Onamia and Isle schools should be thinking about again combining forces in the sport of football as they did in the 1990s.
And yet, in basketball, Isle and Onamia schools have had their way of late with the Lions. In the past five seasons, Onamia and Isle’s boys teams are a combined 23-1 against Ogilvie. Go figure.
• Most winter high school sports statewide were scheduled to start from one to five weeks later than usual in an effort to minimize overlap with fall seasons that started late because of issues with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as of the edict handed down by Minnesota’s governor on Nov. 18, those starting dates were pushed back even more with no teams beginning practice until after Dec. 18.
Local sports conferences will be meeting to decide who and when to play. Most likely, the local teams will play only opponents in their conference twice, probably starting in January, and no tournament play will be allowed during the season.
A side note on the sport of wrestling with regard to the virus protocols: It was decided that the referee for a wrestling meet would not be allowed to touch any wrestler, even to raise the winner’s arm.
The wrestlers themselves may shake hands and go about trading sweat and saliva during the match, but the ref can’t touch the wrestler. Go figure!
• It is no secret that the pandemic has disrupted the economy of just about every human on this planet, even people and situations hardly ever imagined or thought about.
Exhibit A: a local newspaper reporter was covering the Section 5A cross-country championship in mid-October, and in conversation with the man who was in charge of marshaling the event, he said he took a major hit in his pocketbook last spring when over 20 high school track meets he was scheduled to run were canceled.
At the same cross-country meet, a man working for a firm which controls the electronic timing of each race said he estimates his company lost nearly $100,000 with the cancellation of track seasons all over the state last April and May.
• Kudos to Mille Lacs historian Joe Fellegy who recently wrote a column featuring the late Eddy Silker, who passed away several months ago.
Fellegy mentioned the fact that Eddy grew up in the Mille Lacs area, graduated from Onamia High and eventually used his unique vision to start several enterprises around the lake, including the building of a fleet of launches which he ran out of his lakeside resort, which to this day uses his name, Eddy’s, and still runs some of those original Silker-built launches.
In his story on Silker, Fellegy omitted the lore as to how and why this quirky entrepreneur suddenly left the launch business and earned his degree in dentistry.
As the story goes, Silker was guiding a group of fishing clients one summer afternoon on the big lake when a huge squall arose and was heading right toward his launch. At that moment, Silker realized he could not get his boat off the lake and would have to ride out the storm.
According to lore, Silker made a pact with a higher being, that if he would survive this impending danger, he would leave the launch and guide business.
Years later, while attending college at the University of Minnesota, a teacher recognized that Silker was adept with his hands and suggested he enter the school of dentistry. He earned his DDS degree, and later, he, along with a dentist friend, decided on a novel idea: “seven-day-per-week” dentistry. They began their enterprise, first in Arizona. Then Eddy set up shop in the small town of Deerwood, where he built that practice into a million-dollar business.
Or that’s how the stories go.
• Last year at about this time, veteran resort owner and fishing guide, Jerry Brandt, Sr., was preparing his rigs for the opening of the winter angling season on Mille Lacs, but he died suddenly in early November 2019 at the age of 67.
Talking to this reporter months before he died, Brandt told me that, in the 40 or so winters he’d prepared roads leading from his access on Mille Lacs south side, he could count on one hand the number of years when he had “good ice” in the critical first couple hundred yards out from shore.
Being on the south end of the lake, his property is very susceptible to north winds of early winter. Winds, along with bitter cold of late November and early December, often caused ice to form in bumpy rows which he would have to smooth out with heavy machinery to start grooming roads to the many fish houses he serviced.
One of Jerry’s sons, Russ, is helping keep the Brandt winter fishing tradition alive, and recently said, “the odds are not good for smooth ice, but there is always hope.”
As of Nov. 30, there was a thin layer of ice on Cove Bay, Wakon Bay and Isle Bay, but no permanent ice on shore at Brandt’s landing with open water on the big lake as far as the eye could see. But there are lows in the teens and 20s and light winds forecast for the first week in December, and with limited hours of sunlight, there ought to be ice forming soon on Mille Lacs. The quality of ice, whether it be smooth or rough, is always a crap-shoot. Just ask the Brandts.
