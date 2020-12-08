• This is a short Grant Exsted update: Exsted, a 2013 graduate of Isle High, who led his golf team to a state championship, played four years of college golf then earned his PGA assistant pro card.
Today, he is working as a teaching pro and merchandiser at one of the Twin Cities leading golf emporiums.
This fall Grant qualified along with three other Minnesota PGA assistant pros, for the annual National Car Rental PGA Assistant Pro Championship staged at the Wanamaker Course at the PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie.
Grant made the two-day cut in the four-day event posting a 77-73. The final two days he shot 77-77.
Commenting on his son’s appearance in this prestigious tourney, Grant’s dad, Harley, said, “Grant probably fought some nerves the first two days, especially after going one under par after the first five holes. It’s amazing the mental struggles that must occur at that level.”
Harley also said the course was extremely wet as they were dealing with the results of tropical storm Eta.
Grant told his dad that it was a great experience and he met some great golfers from all over the country.
• There may be some who follow local high school volleyball who were in the dark as to how conference standings were determined throughout the season leading to the crowning of a conference champ.
The short answer is this: There were eight mid-Minnesota schools fielding volleyball teams in the Great River Conference this fall. Each team was scheduled to play each other once or twice during the regular season.
If they played a GRC team twice they got one point in the standings for each win. If they played a GRC team just once and won that match they got credit for two points in the standings.
At the end of the season, there were a total of 14 points available for each team to earn.
This year, with the shortened schedule and some interruptions because of the issues surrounding the pandemic, there were a number of teams who did not get to play each team twice or even once. But, by the end of the season, which was cut even shorter by the Minnesota Governor’s edict stopping play as of Nov. 20, the Onamia Panthers managed to produce a record of 9-1, good for 13 of a possible 14 points, which earned them a GRC championship.
The Onamia girls won the title in part due to the fact that a core of that team had been playing organized volleyball together since they were in fifth grade. Watching them perform on the court, one could tell they were moving in sync because of the experience gained over the years.
The 2020 Onamia Panthers were really a cut above most other teams in the conference.
• Mark your calendar. It was November 8, 2020, when the temperature around Mille Lacs hit 71 degrees. I will make a prediction that the next time we reach that mark will be the second week in April, if we are lucky.
• Christmas presents at the Statz household this December will include new golf caps, new golf bags and new golf gloves.
Interestingly enough, printed on each of those items is this: Made in Vietnam. So, what we Americans are saying is this: It is cheaper to send the material for manufacturing these products half-way around the world and back than it would be to produce it on American soil.
And why is it more economical to have it produced in Nam? It might be that they are paying their employees a lot less than what an American worker would demand. Sad, but probably true.
• Sometimes one gets the impression that during the grueling hearings for nominating potential supreme court justices, the legislators doing the questioning (many of whom are, themselves lawyers) just want to see how many times they can throw out the term “stare decisis” just to prove they are smarter than us rubes in the general public.
• Just in: As of Dec. 3, the Minnesota State High School League has unanimously voted to allow schools throughout the state to go ahead with planning and playing winter sports, affective after the end of the “pause” instigated by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The pause is due to expire on Dec. 18.
Mille Lacs area schools will most likely begin basketball and wrestling practice in the third week of December with interscholastic competition beginning in January when local conferences will finalize their respective winter schedules.
The MSHSL also hinted that winter state tournaments with each sport may be allowed, but those tourneys would have to be finished by March 29, since several fall sports which were rescheduled for early spring would be starting up in early April.
Of course, all these pipe dreams are subject to change depending on how the pandemic issues play out in the coming months.
