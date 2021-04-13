On the evening of Feb. 4, I was attending a local wrestling match between the Mille Lacs Raiders and the Ogilvie Lions.
The Raiders are a paired team of Isle and Onamia student-athletes who were enjoying a particularly successful season to that point. They were undefeated in Great River Conference play that night as were their opponents, and most who attended the event, including wrestlers, coaches and fans, knew the import of this match: the winner would more than likely be odds-on favorites to be crowned the champions of the conference as the season progressed.
The Raiders had a brief early lead in the match, fell behind with some untimely losses at the middle weights, but were on the threshold of turning things around in their favor when, at the 132-pound class, Ogilvie offered up a forfeit which would have given the Raiders six free points and Ogilvie would have gotten none.
Josh Hughley, himself an alumnus of the Mille Lacs program when he wrestled for them as a student at Isle High, and now the head coach of the Raiders, offered the scorers table a wrestler to take the forfeit.
Seconds after that Raider was officially announced, the Ogilvie coach interrupted the proceedings with this challenge: “You can’t use this wrestler to accept the forfeit.”
Indeed, the young man announced as the person taking the forfeit did not qualify as someone eligible to wrestle at the 132 pounds and thus could not accept the forfeit.
Coach Hughley suddenly realized his mistake and had to accept the impending consequence of what he had done: six points were taken away from his team and both squads were awarded no points at that weight — a double forfeit.
Those of us close to what had happened at that moment saw in Hughley’s eyes a stunned look and his obvious dejection as he ambled back to his coaching position on the floor.
As it turned out, the match came down to the final two wrestlers and Mille Lacs lost to Ogilvie by four points. The six points lost in the forfeit miscue was the difference in winning and losing for the Raiders that night and, as it turned out, ultimately cost Mille Lacs the conference title.
As players and fans were packing up to leave the Onamia High gym seconds after that fateful match, this reporter looked over to the bleachers full of Raider fans and saw this: coach Hughley took it upon himself to address his fans, most of whom were parents and relatives of his Raider wrestlers. The coach’s hand actions where he was slapping his chest told it all. He was telling his fans, many of whom were life-long friends, that he himself was accepting the blame for what had happened during the match.
Hughley could have blamed the wrestlers who lost some key matches that night, but he did not mention them at all. He accepted and took the entire blame for the team’s loss.
Those who know Josh Hughley understand what a stand-up, wholesome gentleman he has always been and still is. He is the most friendly and kind person one could ever meet, and more than that, he has carried on the tradition of fine leadersip with Mille Lacs wrestling, a tradition of being a dedicated coach and mentor to his young athletes.
He truly loved each kid, and the parents loved him back.
What the coach demonstrated that night when he humbly took the fall for his team’s loss, showed the measure of his character.
No one felt worse than the coach at that moment. But for him to walk over to the bleachers and bare his soul after what had happened took a lot of hutzpah.
Hughley admitted days later that he did not sleep a wink the night of his miscue, thinking of how he may have cost his team a conference championship.
But guess what? The sun came up the next day, Josh Hughley is still the nicest man one could ever meet and he, like all humans, make mistakes along lifes journey.
Many of us who mess up choose not to admit to it. This man did.
And, as a semi-professional journalist covering local high school athletic events, I am so thankful I had the chance to witness the class-act that took place that February evening in Onamia.
