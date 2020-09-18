Barbara Bilek of Garrison recorded her first career hole-in-one at Ruttger’s Resort on Labor Day. The ace was made with a pitching wedge on the 124-yard ninth hole of Jack’s 18 course. Rose O’Brien and Fran Mitchell witnessed the perfect shot and joined in the celebration.
Submit Your News
Latest News
Articles
- James Berry, 51, St. Cloud - obituary
- Tayah Thomas, 21, Minneapolis - obituary
- Broadband grant hopes for southern Mille Lacs County
- Sauk Rapids man leads police on high speed chase in Isle
- Minneapolis man charged with selling fentanyl in Mille Lacs County
- Bonnie Zea, 70, Onamia - obituary
- Mille Lacs, a perfect prescription for a pandemic
- A tale of two fish
- Lorena Gahbow, 79, Onamia - obituary
- Cats, dogs and dead people
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.