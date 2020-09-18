Hole in One - Barbara Bilek
Barbara Bilek of Garrison recorded her first career hole-in-one at Ruttger’s Resort on Labor Day. The ace was made with a pitching wedge on the 124-yard ninth hole of Jack’s 18 course. Rose O’Brien and Fran Mitchell witnessed the perfect shot and joined in the celebration.

