Monday Men’s - Jan. 11 - Chad Ames - 212, 188, 206 - 606, Scott Clement - 161, 201, 213 - 575, Harley Sawatzky - 175, 163, 219 - 557, Greg Miller - 179, 154, 221 - 554, Ryan Vivant - 189, 173, 191 - 553, Gary Olson - 168, 179, 205 - 552, Steffan Pfaff - 159, 194, 194 - 547, Alan Voss - 157, 203, 176 - 536, Richard Schuh - 170, 169, 193 - 532, David Sawatazky - 146, 136, 226 - 508
Wednesday Mixed - Jan. 13 - Paul Klebs - 166, 166, 200 - 532, Monica Revak - 179, 166, 156 - 501, Heidi Schultz - 163, 173, 149 - 485, Jacob Gallion - 182, 157, 137 - 476, Alonzo Guzman - 145, 132, 161 - 438, Diana Adams - 111, 179, 135 - 425, Daryl Honnold Jr - 150, 143, 131 - 424, Jennifer Hagel - 179, 114, 126 - 419, Daryl Honnold - 153, 146, 118 - 417, Melanie Garbow - 121, 126, 160 - 407, Dawn Honnold - 140, 126, 132 - 398, William Mellon - 133, 113, 136 - 382, Kimberly Mellon - 125, 95, 113 - 333, Julie Oniel - 123, 11, 69 - 303
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Jan. 19 - Diane Olson - 131, 118, 123 - 372, Carlene Boettcher - 76, 106, 119 - 301, Clara Kiel - 130, 110, 128 - 368, Fran Kacon - 104, 151, 122 - 377, Diana Adams - 170, 114, 104 - 388, Gail Smith - 139, 111, 126 - 376, Gary Olson - 151, 250, 199 - 600, Frank Kacon - 128, 104, 124 - 356, Chuck Smith - 120, 113, 106 - 339, Daryl Honnold - 143, 158, 157 - 458, Al Boettcher - 121, 100, 190 - 411, Kim Ames - 97, 145, 106 - 348
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.