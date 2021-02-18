Monday Men’s - Jan. 18 - Scott Clement - 193, 206, 252 - 651, Richard Schuh - 217, 200, 160 - 577, Mark Pfaff - 161, 160, 231 - 552, Chad Ames - 192, 150, 209 - 551, Gary Olson - 151, 198, 199 - 548, Paul Klebs - 167, 184, 177 - 528, Cameron Miller - 186, 174, 162 - 522
Wednesday Mixed - Jan. 20 - Paul Klebs - 181, 192, 214 - 587, Daryl Honnold Jr - 206, 146, 145 - 497, Alice Nickolay - 135, 180, 178 - 493, Daryl Honnold - 145, 169, 168 - 482, Alonzo Guzman - 183, 157, 126 - 466, Jennifer Hagel - 128, 132, 187 - 447, Jacob Gallion - 142, 145, 157 - 444, Monica Revak - 133, 167, 136 - 436, Heidi Schultz - 167, 164, 102 - 433, William Mellon Jr - 90, 179, 156 - 425, Diana Adams - 145, 137, 136 - 418, Julie Oniel - 106, 133, 145 - 384, Melania Garbow - 99, 97, 149 - 345, Dwight Pryzybilla - 105, 109, 124 - 338, Kimberley Mellon - 97, 119, 119 - 335, Dawn Honnold - 102, 81, 133 - 316
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Jan. 26 - Diane Olson - 125, 143, 110 - 378, Carlene Boettcher - 105, 75, 118 - 298, Fran Kacon - 93, 124, 107 - 324, Gail Smith - 117, 143, 123 - 383, Diana Adams - 122, 137, 136 - 395, Gary Olson - 191, 135, 172 - 498, Frank Kacon - 131, 134, 160 - 425, Daryl Honnold - 171, 175, 190 - 536, Al Boettcher - 141, 131, 113 - 385, Chuck Smith - 121, 108, 114 - 343
Monday Men’s - Jan. 25 - Harley Sawatzky - 242, 187, 174 - 603, Paul Klebs - 179, 171, 194 - 544, Ryan Vivant - 171, 156, 192 - 519, John Kuhn - 1922, 173, 153 - 518, Scott Clement - 185, 173, 159 - 517, Daryl Honnold - 214, 168, 135 - 517, Chad Ames - 183, 173, 159 - 515
Wednesday Mixed - Jan. 27 - Alice Nickolay - 189, 169, 205 - 563, Melanie Garbow - 153, 183, 174 - 510, Jennifer Hagel - 172, 146, 178 - 496, Monica Revak - 124, 160, 210 - 494, Jacob Gallion - 181, 141, 168 - 490, Paul Klebs - 159, 184, 135 - 478, Heidi Schultz - 123, 159, 167 - 449, Diana Adams - 118, 126, 197 - 441, William Mellon Jr - 167, 129, 129 - 425, Daryl Honnold - 139, 132, 148 - 419, Daryl Honnold Jr - 155, 109, 129 - 393, Dwight Przybilla - 140, 118, 133 - 391, Joy Kimber - 89, 107, 138 - 334, Lori Wall - 117, 79, 137 - 333, Julie Oniel - 122, 102, 78 - 302
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 2 - Fran Kacon - 132, 133, 134 - 399, Carlene Boettcher - 78, 90, 73 - 241, Gail Smith - 134, 169, 163 - 466, Chuck Smith - 109, 190, 162 - 461, Al Boettcher - 131, 159, 113 - 303, Clara Kiel - 183, 157, 151 - 491, Daryl Honnold - 172, 179, 146 - 497, Diane Olson - 159, 131, 133 - 423, Diana Adams - 130, 113, 102 - 345, Frank Kacon - 130, 146, 117 - 393
Monday Men’s - Feb. 1 - Scott Clement - 214, 169, 236 - 619, Richard Schuh - 177, 201, 228 - 606, Greg Miller - 216, 202, 185 - 603, Cameron Miller - 191, 211, 183 - 585, Ryan Vivant - 191, 189, 181 - 561, Paul Klebs - 211, 189, 142 - 542, Mark Pfaff - 160, 208, 173 - 541, David Sawatzky - 163, 193, 181 - 537, John Kuhn - 169, 168, 175 - 512, Jim Nadeau - 180, 176, 144 - 500
Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 3 - Paul Klebs - 142, 199, 188 - 529, Alice Nickolay - 183, 155, 189 - 527, Daryl Honnold - 149, 182, 148 - 479, Jennifer Hagel - 166, 174, 136 - 476, Jacob Gallion - 161, 138, 171 - 470, Monica Revak - 150, 136, 180 - 466, Daryl Honnold Jr - 125, 139, 173 - 437, William Mellon Jr - 152, 112, 149 - 413, Heidi Schultz - 95, 169, 147 - 411, Diana Adams - 118, 145, 137 - 400, Dawn Honnold - 145, 134, 106 - 385, Melanie Garbow - 94, 117, 113 - 324, Alonzo Guzman - 117, 93, 109 - 319, Lori Wall - 117, 109, 91 - 317, Kimberly Mellon - 123, 119, 73 - 315
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 9 - Diane Olson - 124, 174, 155 - 458, Carlene Boettcher - 77, 100, 84 - 261, Gail Smith - 154, 102, 135 - 391, Fran Kacon - 106, 115, 104 - 325, Diana Adams - 156, 136, 124 - 416, Nancy Lane - 139, 128, 138 - 405, Clara Kiel - 121, 117, 151 - 389, Gary Olson - 162, 212, 185 - 559, Frank Kacon - 174, 163, 142 - 479, Chuck Smith - 124, 123, 148 - 395, Daryl Honnold - 190, 201, 188 - 579, Kim Ames - 141, 154, 117 - 412, Al Boettcher - 117, 121, 125
