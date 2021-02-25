Monday Men’s - Feb. 8 - John Kuhn - 176, 203, 236 - 615, Steffan Pfaff - 178, 214, 200 - 570, Paul Klebs - 208, 161, 200 - 569, Gary Olson - 162, 212, 185 - 559, Alice Nickolay - 211, 154, 180 - 545, David Estrem - 232, 162, 148 - 542, Alan Voss - 166, 204, 168 - 538, Chad Ames - 172, 199, 156 - 527, David Sawatzky - 129, 212, 181 - 522, Ryan Vivant - 152, 149, 217 - 518, Greg Miller - 169, 164, 176 - 509, Richard Schuh - 176, 172, 157 - 505, Harley Sawatzky - 152, 182, 167 - 501
Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 10 - Daryl Honnold - 173, 204, 174 - 551, Paul Klebs - 159, 202, 172 - 533, Jacob Gallion - 184, 184, 159 - 527, Monica Revak - 164, 142, 205 - 511, Alice Nickolay - 159, 140, 194 - 493, Jennifer Hagel - 177, 177, 127 - 481, William Mellon Jr - 127, 142, 170 - 439, Melanie Garbow - 104, 180, 132 - 416, Diana Adams - 124, 153, 138 - 415, Heidi Schultz - 119, 136, 148 - 403, Dawn Honnold - 118, 153, 120 - 391, Daryl Honnold Jr - 142, 100, 143 - 385, Julie Oniel - 122, 114, 137 - 373, Kimberly Mellon - 72, 133, 127 - 332, Alonzo Guzman - 96, 113, 122 - 331, Joy Kimber - 128, 100, 94 - 322, Dwight Przybilla - 115, 103, 103 - 321
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 16 - Diane Olson - 120, 127, 10 - 407, Fran Kacon - 93, 109, 119 - 321, Gail Smith - 112, 122, 104 - 338, Nancy Lane - 132, 129, 119 - 380, Diana Adams - 117, 155, 122 - 394, Kim Ames - 154, 159, 160 - 436, Clara Kiel - 123, 143, 149 - 415, Gary Olson - 159, 146, 150 - 455, Frank Kacon - 104, 107, 133 - 344, Chad Ames - 134, 244, 150 - 528, Daryl Honnold - 170, 151, 190 - 511, Chuck Smith - 125, 120, 94 - 339, Paul Kent - 124, 156, 156 - 436
