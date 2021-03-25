Wednesday Mixed - March 10 - Alice Nickolay - 170, 186, 178 - 534, Jennifer Hagel - 205, 130, 180 - 515, Paul Klebs - 171, 171, 166 - 508, Kimberly Mellon - 127, 200, 146 - 473, Melanie Garbow - 119, 181, 152 - 452, Monica Revak - 151, 150, 150 - 451, Jacob Gallion - 131, 154, 163 - 448, Daryl Honnold Jr - 170, 124, 153 - 447, Heidi Schultz - 143, 159, 115 - 417, Dwight Przybilla - 102, 184, 120 - 406, Alonzo Guzman - 114, 145, 147 - 406, William Mellon Jr - 110, 149, 133 - 392, Julie Oniel - 134, 116 129 - 379, Diana Adams - 140, 109, 119 - 368, Lori Wall - 106, 137, 111 - 354
Tuesday 9:30 AM Coffee - March 16 - Diana Adams - 179, 130, 122 - 431, Carlene Boettcher - 111, 110, 84 - 305, Fran Kacon - 100, 93, 95 - 288, Nancy Lane - 159, 114, 119 - 392, Clara Kiel - 123, 136, 148 - 407, Frank Kacon - 125, 123, 104 - 252, Al Boettcher - 115, 128, 137 - 380, Daryl Honnold - 192, 194, 147 - 533, Alice Nickolay - 194, 142, 152 - 488
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.