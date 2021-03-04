Monday Men’s - Feb. 15 - Paul Klebs - 201, 194, 210 - 605, Chad Ames - 167, 247, 183 - 597, Katie Vivant - 152, 192, 242 - 586, Steffan Pfaff - 177, 186, 174 - 537, Cameron Miller - 194, 167, 171 - 532, Scott Clement - 138, 176, 214 - 528, Ryan Vivant - 181, 210, 133 - 524, John Kuhn - 140, 155, 227 - 522, David Sawatzky - 133, 193, 195 - 521, Harley Sawatzky - 165, 180, 172 - 517, Richard Schuh - 169, 167, 177 - 513
Wednesday Mixed - Feb. 17 - Paul Klebs - 190, 192, 166 - 548, Jacob Gallion - 177, 179, 155 - 511, Alice Nickolay - 162, 210, 136 - 508, Melanie Garbow - 135, 156, 190 - 481, Jennifer Hagel - 136, 140, 180 - 456, Daryl Honnold - 168, 143, 132 - 443, Heidi Schultz - 129, 153, 161 - 443, Monica Revak - 144, 140, 155 - 439, Daryl Honnold Jr - 150, 129, 144 - 423, Alonzo Guzman - 126, 146, 149 - 421, Diana Adams - 140, 136, 144 - 420, Dawn Honnold - 131, 155, 118 - 404, Kimberly Mellon - 75, 113, 149 - 337, William Mellon Jr - 105, 106, 115 - 326, Julie Oniel - 113, 112, 99 - 324, Lori Wall - 86, 120, 106 - 312
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Feb. 23 - Diane Olson - 160, 166, 144 - 470, Carlene Boettcher - 85, 69, 93 - 247, Gail Smith - 114, 86, 116 - 316, Fran Kacon - 93, 130, 98 - 321, Diana Adams - 126, 184, 151 - 461, Nancy Lane - 147, 106, 158 - 411, Clara Kiel - 126, 153, 132 - 421, Gary Olson - 202, 155, 145 - 502, Frank Kacon - 126, 91, 140 - 357, Al Boettcher - 124, 129, 141 - 394, Daryl Honnold - 149, 202, 167 - 518, Chuck Smith - 139, 102, 176 - 417, Chad Ames - 142, 159, 176 - 477, Kim Ames - 165, 153, 172 - 490
