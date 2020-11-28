Monday Men’s - Nov. 9 - Steffan Pfaff - 246, 196, 215 - 657, Chad Ames - 193, 232, 178 - 603, David Sawatzky - 200, 183, 198 - 581, Paul Klebs - 190, 215, 169 - 574, Mark Pfaff - 188, 199, 169 - 556, Harley Sawatzky - 182, 178, 179 - 539, Kim Ames - 163, 178, 191 - 532, John Kuhn - 171, 165, 193 - 529, Alan Voss - 171, 181, 174 - 526, Scott Clement - 151, 181, 179 - 511, Richard Schuh - 205, 162, 136 - 503
Wednesday Mixed - Nov. 11 - Alice Nickolay - 190, 161, 179 - 530, Daryl Honnold - 175, 170, 170 - 515, Paul Klebs - 203, 134, 160 - 497, Dwight Prsybilla - 172, 193, 114 - 479, Monica Revak - 190, 157, 125 - 472, Alonzo Guzman - 160, 130, 151 - 441, Daryl Honnold Jr - 128, 155, 147 - 430, Heidi Schultz - 142, 151, 129 - 422, Dawn Honnold - 132, 159, 117 - 408, Malanie Garbow - 150, 120, 137 - 407, Jacob Gallion - 125, 146, 128 - 399, Jennifer Hagel - 108, 138, 139 - 385, Diana Adams - 124, 105, 148 - 377, Kathy Carlson - 129, 97, 138 - 364, Kari Ross - 129, 117, 97 - 343, Bob Carlson - 101, 112, 129 - 342
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Nov. 17 - Diane Olson - 113, 159, 167 - 439, Carlene Boettcher - 71, 67, 90 - 228, Clara Kiel - 131, 158, 117 - 406, Linda Lease - 121, 150, 102 - 373, Fran Kacon - 119, 109, 125 - 353, Diana Adams - 129, 149, 134 - 412, Gary Olson - 154, 158, 155 - 467, Frank Kacon - 133, 140, 115 - 388, Victor Lease - 156, 157, 159 - 472, Chuck Smith - 149, 112, 121 - 382, Daryl Honnold - 180, 140, 157 - 477, Al Boettcher - 128, 139, 149 - 416, Duane Altman - 129, 150, 131 - 410
