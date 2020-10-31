Monday Men’s - Oct. 12 - Harley Sawatzky - 188, 181, 212 - 581, Scott Clement - 202, 183, 190 - 575, Daryl Honnold - 201, 159, 205 - 565, Ryan Vivant - 161, 217, 180 - 558, Steffan Pfaff - 160, 165, 228 - 553, Paul Klebs - 190, 189, 148 - 527, John Kuhn - 141, 196, 180 - 517, Daryl Honnold Jr - 210, 156, 149 - 515
Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 14 - Daryl Honnold - 181, 170, 192 - 543, Alice Nickolay - 170, 149, 158 - 477, Alonzo Guzman - 195, 169, 110 - 474, Daryl Honnold Jr. - 144, 173, 141 - 458, Paul Klebs - 152, 170, 125 - 447, Melanie Garbow - 130, 144, 154 - 428, Dwight Przybilla - 156, 136, 93 - 385, William Mellon Jr - 126, 147, 111 - 384, Jennifer Hagel - 126, 143, 104 - 373, Dawn Honnold - 102, 129, 136 - 367, Kathy Carlson - 119, 96, 139 - 354, Bob Carlson - 120, 114, 118 - 352, Lori Wall - 112, 104, 135 - 351, Diana Adams - 100, 127, 114 - 341, Julie Oniel - 80, 133, 119 - 332, Kari Ross - 122, 111, 95 - 328, Joy Kimber - 91, 114, 107 - 312
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Oct. 20 - Diane Olson - 141, 112, 118 - 371, Carlene Boettcher - 103, 70, 51 - 224, Gail Smith - 126, 114, 113 - 353, Fran Kacon - 77, 92, 113 - 282, Diana Adams - 119, 152, 154 - 425, Gary Olson - 165, 104, 123 - 392, Frank Kacon - 111, 128, 157 - 396, Victor Lease - 129, 132, 135 - 396, Daryl Honnold - 154, 134, 166 - 454, Marty Breuer - 189, 185, 189 - 563, Eric Emerson - 98, 101, 123 - 322, Linda Lease - 144, 144, 149 - 437, Al Boettcher - 128, 122, 136 - 386, Sunny Emerson - 160, 148, 146 - 454, Kim Ames - 170, 111, 119 - 400, Chuck Smith - 163, 102, 160 - 425, Clara Kiel - 110, 149, 99 - 358
