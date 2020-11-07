Monday Men’s - Oct. 19 - Steffan Pfaff - 214, 235, 182 - 631, Chad Ames - 200, 194, 178 - 572, David Sawatzky - 152, 226, 189 - 567, Richard Schuh - 211, 136, 219 - 566, Harley Sawatzky - 161, 161, 235 - 557, Scott Clement - 203, 173, 170 - 546, Paul Klebs- 184, 161, 180 - 525, Alan Voss - 188, 189, 140 - 517, Alice Nickolay - 205, 171, 129 - 505, Mark Pfaff - 165, 187, 148 - 500
Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 21 - Paul Klebs - 179, 186, 132 - 497, Jacob Gallion - 127, 200, 154 - 481, Alice Nickolay - 168, 155, 150 - 473, Monica Revak - 163, 166, 143 - 472, Daryl Honnold Jr - 162, 151, 154 - 467, Alonzo Guzman - 160, 148, 148 - 456, Daryl Honnold - 166, 127, 146 - 439, William Mellon Jr - 133, 137, 156 - 426, Jennifer Hagel - 172, 124, 118 - 414, Diana Adams - 132, 168, 112 - 412, Heidi Schultz - 120, 109, 148 - 377, Kathy Carlson - 129, 116, 125 - 370, Julie Oniel - 145, 101, 122 - 368, Kimberley Mellon - 143, 102, 102 - 347, Kallen Pojanowski - 107, 153, 79 - 339, Dawn Honnold - 113, 114, 106 - 333, Dwight Przybilla - 110, 126, 92 - 328, Melanie Garbow - 96, 104, 1114 - 311, Bob Carlson - 93, 104, 114 - 311
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Oct. 27 - Diane Olson - 118, 125, 143 - 386, Carlene Boettcher - 81, 71, 100 - 252, Kim Ames - 119, 159, 215 - 493, Linda Lease - 115, 120, 152 - 387, Ardean Brandt - 111, 134, 138 - 383, Fran Kacon - 116, 119, 90 - 325, Diana Adams - 137, 140, 127 - 404, Gary Olson - 174, 189, 188 - 551, Frank Kacon - 174, 134, 153 - 461, Victor Lease - 162, 137, 124 - 423, Al Boettcher - 139, 128, 142 - 409, Daryl Honnold - 191, 156, 189 - 536, Paul Kent - 168, 14, 115 - 427, Duane Altman - 151, 146, 153 - 450
