Monday Men’s - Oct. 26 - Steffan Pfaff - 256, 179, 191 - 626, David Sawatzky - 156, 217, 223 - 596, Daryl Honnold Jr - 157, 191, 199 - 547, Chad Ames - 159, 176, 179 - 514, Ryan Vivant - 162, 162, 177 - 501
Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 28 - Paul Klebs - 154, 170, 157 - 481, William Mellon Jr - 144, 145, 178 - 467, Daryl Honnold - 181, 146, 137 - 464, Monica Revak - 177, 123, 145 - 445, Melanie Garbow - 157, 129, 147 - 433, Heidi Schultz - 147, 133, 134 - 414, Jennifer Hagel - 123, 142, 148 - 413, Daryl Honnold Jr - 144, 148, 120 - 412, Bob Carlson - 158, 112, 138 - 408, Jacob Gallion - 107, 151, 134 - 392, Kari Ross - 113, 145, 120 - 378, Diana Adams - 143, 119, 116 - 378, Dwight Przybilla - 144, 131, 100 - 375, Kathy Carlson - 163, 112, 94 - 369, Kimberly Mellon - 109,. 110, 148 - 367, Dawn Honnold - 128, 129, 81 - 338
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Nov. 3 - Diane Olson - 148, 149, 143 - 440, Carlene Boettcher - 113, 112, 58 - 283, Gail Smith - 119, 115, 114 - 348, Linda Lease - 198, 166, 160 - 524, Ardean Brandt - 132, 131, 174 - 437, Fran Kacon - 175, 126, 96 - 397, Diana Adams - 177, 147, 149 - 473, Gary Olson - 164, 168, 178 - 510, Victor Lease - 219, 161, 204 - 584, Chuck Smith - 129, 145, 197 - 471, Al Boettcher - 119. 157, 159 - 435, Daryl Honnold - 248, 173, 214 - 635, Paul Kent - 221, 163, 206 - 590, Duane Altman - 218, 183, 228 - 629
