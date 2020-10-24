Monday Men’s - Oct. 5 - Harley Sawatzky - 161, 193, 207 - 561, Steffan Pfaff - 214, 146, 199 - 559, Richard Schuh - 243, 160, 142 - 545, David Sawatzky - 182, 140, 200 - 522, Kim Ames - 149, 179, 186 - 514, Scott Clement - 127, 194, 184 - 505, John Kuhn - 162, 218m, 123 - 503, Paul Klebs - 156, 166, 181 - 503
Wednesday Mixed - Oct. 7 - Paul Klebs - 179, 206, 179 - 564, Jacob Gallion - 178, 154, 201 - 533, Monica Revak - 210, 143, 166 - 519, Daryl Honnold - 160, 156, 146 - 462, Dwight Pryzbilla - 148, 131, 164 - 443, Daryl Honnold Jr - 174, 105, 152 - 431, Alice Nickolay - 148, 138, 134 - 420, William Mellon Jr - 157, 144, 117 - 418, Heidi Schultz - 142, 143, 117 - 418, Kari Ross - 126, 127, 155 - 408, Diana Adams - 118, 149, 119 - 386, Melanie Garbow - 117, 146, 116 - 379, Kathy Carlson - 132, 113, 133 - 378, Jennifer Hagel - 122, 159, 94 - 375, Alonzo Guzman - 136, 129, 107 - 372, Julie Oniel - 85, 102, - 341, Bob Carlson- 109, 103, 120 - 332, Dawn Honnold - 112, 118, 86 - 316, Kimberly Mellon - 86, 94, 120 - 300
Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Oct. 13 - Diane Olson - 115, 139, 122 - 376, Carlene Boettcher - 87, 91, 79 - 257, Diana Adams - 118, 128, 128 - 374, Linda Lease - 157, 113, 139 - 409, Ardean Brandt - 145, 133, 139 - 417, Fran Kacon - 85, 86, 114 - 285, Gary Olson - 133, 151, 170 - 454, Frank Kacon - 122, 164, 125 - 411, Al Boettcher - 127, 135, 118 - 380, Daryl Honnold - 167, 123, 134 - 424, Victor Lease - 167, 188, 153 - 508, Duane Altman - 117, 171, 104 - 392
