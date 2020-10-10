Tuesday 9:15 AM Coffee - Sept. 29 - Diane Olson - 82, 133, 122 - 337, Carlene Boettcher - 93, 78, 86 - 257, Fran Kacon - 134, 104, 122 - 360, Diana Adams - 131, 101, 111 - 343, Gary Olson - 128, 128, 139 - 395, Frank Kacon - 120, 143, 130 - 393, Daryl Honnold - 131, 171, 184 - 490, Victor Lease - 155, 117, 125 - 397, Linda Lease - 138, 130, 136 - 404, Al Boettcher - 83, 111, 119 - 313, Kim Ames - 189, 158, 138 - 485, Clara Kiel - 141, 127, 126 - 394
Submit Your News
Latest News
- Bowling scores - Sept. 29, 2020
- Looking Back - October 7, 2020
- Conservation officer reports - October 7, 2020
- Sportsman’s show at Hunters Point
- Wild and Free collects a ton of bear food
- Mille Lacs County Administrator a finalist for Beltrami County administrator position
- Artist Mureen Brown ‘celebrates Mille Lacs’ at Appeldoorn’s
- 2020 Mille Lacs Messenger Election Guide
Articles
- Michelle Shea, 57, Onamia - obituary
- JoAnne Knudsen, 57, Aitkin - obituary
- Sheriff’s report/Jail roster - October 7, 2020
- Onamia man takes police on high speed chase, drug charges follow
- 2020 Mille Lacs Messenger Election Guide
- Early voting strong in Mille Lacs County
- Brian David Crowder, 60 - obituary
- Twin Cities couple assumes ownership of Onamia Drug
- Car Quest to Onamia
- Sheriff’s report/Jail roster - September 30, 2020
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.