The coaches and athletes who took part in the 2021 Mille Lacs Raiders girls cross-country program recently met at Chico’s Restaurant for their annual awards banquet. The award winners were: Molly Saboo (captain, team MVP, All-Conference, hardest worker), Liz Schleis (most improved), coaches award), Abby Skogen (best newcomer award), Sarah Litz (sisterhood of pain award) and Iron Women Awards (ran in every meet) Molly Saboo, Abby Skogan and Liz Schleis.
Molly Saboo, six-year career stats:
Six-time conference award winner (five all-conference, one all-conference HM)
Set Mille Lacs Raider record times on 14 area courses
Ranks fifth all-time as a Raider in consecutive varsity races (43)
1st all-time for the Raiders in total number of first-place finishes (6)
3rd all-time for the Raiders in top-10 finishes (26)
State entrant - 2021
*Saboo has committed to attending Bemidji State University and plans to run in their cross-country program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.