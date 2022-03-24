The Mille Lacs Raider junior high basketball started their season in late October, making them the first Mille Lacs Raider basketball team since the pairing of all Isle and Onamia sports at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
The new pairing of Isle and Onamia was especially essential for the Onamia side, which had only three 8th-grade girls. “We wouldn’t have had a JH program without Isle” said coach Jeff Walz. “When Isle and Onamia decided to pair all sports, I decided to coach the teams.”
Coaches Walz and Shanessa Gesell set out to make this first ever pairing a success. The 7th-grade team was led by Mariah Remer, Abby Skogen, and newcomer Aria Mueller.
“I was impressed with these athletes, they were very aggressive and tenacious players,” Walz claimed.
The team ended up with an impressive record of 10–3. “What they lacked in size they made up with heart,” said Walz. Remer was named MVP of the team, scoring 175 points throughout the season. Mueller was the top rebounder and shot blocker and Skogen was awarded most steals and the hustle awards.
The 8th-grade team played well together. After losing their first three games of the season, Walz decided a change was needed and had the team work on being able to switch defenses and presses to keep their opponents guessing. That turned the season around and the squad wound up turning in an 8-2 record.
Four players scored 40 or more points and were led by Batiste Gahbow with 66, Liz Schleis with 56, followed by Nevaeh Gesell and Danie Larson with 47 and 42 respectively. Larson’s shot-blocking ability made the Raiders’ 2–3 zone impossible to penetrate and it gave up few points. Schleis was named the MVP of the team.
Walz said, “We had three athletes who could handle the ball and run the offense with confidence, which is pretty special.”
Nevaeh Gesell and Livia Raverty were the most improved athletes from last season. Ava Rogers earned the Hustle Award, Gahbow earned the Rebound Award, and Larson the award for the Best Free Throw Shooter.
All 16 girls on the JH basketball team scored points this season.
Walz claimed the season was a success and said it was a perfect way for him personally to end his 34-year basketball coaching career.
“I was touched with the celebration for me after our last game. I really want to thank Shanessa, our athletes, and especially our parents for making this season memorable.” (See story on coach Walz in “Heard it on the Sidelines.”
