Summer reward - Members of the upcoming Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball squad volunteered to work hard in the summer off-season by taking part in summer leagues and camps throughout June and July. Above: the team posed with their first-place prize for winning the Breakdown Tournament, staged at Mayer-Lutheran earlier this summer. Front: Ava Rogers, Abby Biniek, Ashley Rogers and Annah Ludwig. Back: Jenna Carlson, Kaylyn Schoeck, Brianna Nayquonabe, Brooklynn Orazem and coach Marcia Balder.
The Mille Lacs Raider volleyball program was busy throughout the summer making a name for itself and improving their skills bystaying active and competitive as a team in the offseason.
Raider coach Marcia Balder held 11 practices thoughout the summer prior to the July 4. Pictured are the volleyball players that attended the last practice in June before the Fourth of July no contact week (group picture below).
The Raiders participated in a tournament held at Mayer Lutheran on June 23, where they took home the championship title, defeating Sibley East, Minnesota Valley Lutheran and Cedar Mountain.
Coach Balder said, “We held our Annual Alumni scrimmage on June 20. This is a tradition where the head coach invites back all of the alumni players who have graduated, and they scrimmage against the incoming teams. We have anywhere from 15 to 50 girls attend every year.”
Also, on July 14, the Augsburg head coaches made the trip to Onamia to host a team camp for any Raider volleyball girls who signed up in grades 8-12. That camp was held at the Onamia Lions gym.
Another camp many of the Raiders team attended was the U of M Team camp. “It was rewarding spending three full days with the Minnesota Gopher players and coaches,” Balder said. “Our team learned and grew so much on and off the court.”
During that camp, the Raiders took first place in the ladder tourney. They defeated over 10 teams throughout the weekend. Some of the most exciting wins were against big schools like Hopkins, Chisago, Osseo, Mahtomedi and conference rival, Rush City.
The team also competed in a Milaca league every Wednesday this summer. They defeated Foley, Princeton, Zimmerman, Milaca and Pierz, ending their summer league with a record of 11-1.
The Raiders had one more tournament scheduled for Sauk Rapids on July 21and a team camp at St. Cloud State University on July 28-29 to wrap up the summer season.
Last season, the Raiders led the Great River Conference for most of the first part of the fall, but key injuries caused them to finish second in the GRC, and turn in an overall record of 13-13. The work put in and the success the team had during the summer ought to assure the Raiders with another quality season of high school volleyball.
Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball preseason begins Aug. 15.
