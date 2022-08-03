Breakdown Tourney Champs.jpg

Summer reward - Members of the upcoming Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball squad volunteered to work hard in the summer off-season by taking part in summer leagues and camps throughout June and July. Above: the team posed with their first-place prize for winning the Breakdown Tournament, staged at Mayer-Lutheran earlier this summer. Front: Ava Rogers, Abby Biniek, Ashley Rogers and Annah Ludwig. Back: Jenna Carlson, Kaylyn Schoeck, Brianna Nayquonabe, Brooklynn Orazem and coach Marcia Balder.

The Mille Lacs Raider volleyball program was busy throughout the summer making a name for itself and improving their skills bystaying active and competitive as a team in the offseason.

Raider coach Marcia Balder held 11 practices thoughout the summer prior to the July 4. Pictured are the volleyball players that attended the last practice in June before the Fourth of July no contact week (group picture below).

