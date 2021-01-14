And the winners are

Following last winters local high school wrestling season, members of the Mille Lacs Raiders, who turned in a 17-win campaign, gathered for their annual awards banquet. Winners pictured above were: Justus Spengler (JV MVP, most JV pins and wins), Cam Wilkes (All-Conference), Eric Thompson (True Grit Award), Bradley Bernu (varsity MVP), Ethan Benson (All-Conference, most varsity wins, takedowns, pins and most improved), Zach Remer (All-Conference and Rookie of the Year) and Joe Bistodeau (JV Coaches Award). Not pictured - Alex Ranthem, who also earned All-Conference honors.
