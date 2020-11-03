The McGregor Mercs football team hosted the Isle Huskies on Oct. 30, with both teams looking for their first win of the season.
On paper, the teams seemed to be matched fairly close, since each team was fielding a squad of under 16 players and going to feature a hand-full of seniors.
What was on the minds of fans, coaches and players was just how the game would play out. The pre-game prediction was that it would it be a high-scoring, shoot-out as was the case during their last three meetings. The Mercs ended up beating the Huskies 76-54 in the fall of 2018, and twice last season by scores of 58-50 and 58-44.
In all, the teams put up 340 total points in those three contests.
The way Friday night’s game began, it looked like shades of yesteryear. The teams combined for 38 points in just the first quarter and the score was 46-14 in favor of McGregor by intermission.
The Mercs scored early in the third period sending the game into running time for the remainder of the game. The host team had too many quality backs who produced huge chucks of yardage throughout the game.
Final score: McGregor 53, Isle 28.
Isle scored their first two touchdowns in the first quarter. The first TD came on a 77-yard, 11-play drive highlighted by a 35- pass to Will Stalker and a pass-interference call giving the Huskies the ball, first and ten inside the 10-yardline. After an 8-yard pass to Joe Carlson, quarterback Teagen Haggberg ran the ball into the endzone.
A 55-yard pass to Stalker and a 20 touchdown pass to Carlson gave Isle their second score.
Isle recorded their third touchdown in the third period, again with passes to Stalker and Carlson, and drove 87 yards in seven plays, capped off with a determined 15-yard run to paydirt as time ran out.
McGregor had the ball on offense nine times resulting in seven touchdowns, one interception and one fumbled away.
Isle had the ball 10 times leading to four touchdowns, two interceptions, one fumbled away, one punt, and two turned over on downs.
McGregor racked up 519 total yards of offense, including 434 on the ground, led by senior Drew Dean who had 16 carries for 255 yards and three touchdowns and junior Colton Anderson who had 109 rushing yards, including runs of 55 and 30 yards.
Isle had 282 total yards of offense, including 261 through the air. Huskies’ senior Joe Carlson caught five balls for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while senior Willy Stalker caught two long passes for 83 yards.
So, the game lived up its billing: lots of scoring.
To date, the two teams have now racked up 421 total points in their last four meetings, scoring, on average, 105 combined points per contest.
Isle will take their 0-3 record to a road game against Cromwell on Nov. 6, before closing out the regular season at home against Mountain Iron-Buhl on Nov. 11.
Isle 14 0 6 8 28 McGregor 24 22 7 0 53
