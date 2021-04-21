The Spring sports season for local high school teams was scheduled to begin April 8 and 9 with softball, baseball and golf on the docket for Onamia and Isle High squads.
Scheduling competition during the first week in April in mid-Minnesota is a crap-shoot at best, since Mother Nature often throws a wrench in the best-laid plans. So it has been this season to date.
All four sports events scheduled for the first week in April were cancelled because of poor weather conditions and week two was also mostly a wash-out with the cancelation of the first track meet of the season, two more baseball games, a softball game and a golf meet all set for April 13 due to a slight blanket of snow and unseasonably cold temps.
Officially, the season finally got under way on Thursday, April 15 when Isle’s softball team hosted Rush City, the Mille Lacs Raiders track team traveled to East Central for a meet and the Onamia baseball team played St. John’s Prep. Isle’s baseball team opened their season on Friday, April 16.
As for the clay-shooting teams fielded by Onamia and Isle, Onamia coach Austin Hackett reports that the Panthers will not be fielding a team this spring because of a shortage of ammunition available.
Isle High will be fielding a shooting team who will meet Wednesdays after school for their shooting at the area sportsmen club facility.
