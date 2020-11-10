The 3-2 Cromwell Area Cardinals hosted the 0-3 Isle Huskies in their next-to-last regular-season football game of the fall on Nov. 6. The game was scheduled for 5 p.m. with kick-off temps in the low 70s — ideal conditions for early November.
Cromwell showcased a potent running attack and Isle, who has been without their star running back throughout most of the season, was forced to be mostly one-dimentional on offense, leading to a 33-14 loss.
Cromwell’s quarterback ran 26 times for 118 yards and their leading back ran 18 times for 123 yards which ate up lots of time and led to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Isle had to rely on their quarterback, senior Teagen Haggberg, to not only do the bulk of the rushing, but also take care of the passing game. Haggberg ran 17 times for a total of 74 yards, including one run for a touchdown and he completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for 135 yards and one touchdown. He was responsible for producing 203 of Isle’s 206 total yards of offense for the night. Leading pass receivers for the Huskies were Willy Stalker, who caught two balls for 49 yards, and had one long pass that put his team within the 5-yard line early in the game, but was called back because of penalty. Joe Carlson also had another good night on offense, catching three balls for a total of 40 yards, and Daniel Miller caught two passes for 33 yards.
Cromwell produced 394 yards of offense, including 241 on the ground and 153 through the air.
In all, Isle had nine complete series, ending in five punts, one fumbled away, one intercepted and two touchdowns. Down 33-0 in the fourth period, Isle finally got on the board when they put together a 9-play drive of 57 yards, started with a 9-yard pass to Carlson and a 6-yard throw to Derek Smith, then five straight runs by Haggberg, including the final eight yards to paydirt. Haggberg capped off the drive with a nifty pass to Smith for the points-after-touchdown.
Isle went into a hurry-up offense in the final three minutes, driving 55 yards in four plays, relying on passes to Miller, followed by a 29-yarder to Stalker who tip-toe to stay in bounds at the 1-yard line. Haggberg then dropped back and hit sophomore Hunter Haggberg with a 1-yard touchdown pass to round out Isle’s scoring.
Cromwell had the ball on offense 10 times, resulting in five touchdowns, three punts, one series turned over on downs and one intercepted by Stalker.
Cromwell’s record improved to 4-2, and the Cards will await post-season play.
Isle’s record slipped to 0-4 and they are scheduled to host Mountain Iron-Buhl in a 4 p.m. game on Nov. 11.
Isle 0 0 0 14 14
Cromwell 6 14 6 7 33
