What a fall season it has been for area high school sports with the effects of the COVID-19 virus that plagued the state putting a crimp on any normalcy for local athletes and coaches.
Isle and Onamia high schools fielded teams in 9-man football and girls volleyball, and the two schools combined to compete in girls cross-country as the Mille Lacs Raiders, even though having to run as individuals in 2020 because they could not muster the number of athletes to form a complete team.
The Raiders cross-country program vacillated between one and three or four runners on the varsity level with their main feature being Onamia junior Molly Saboo. Saboo won each of the four conference meets in which she competed and was narrowly edged out of the Great River Conference individual title, settling for second place. She also finished 25 among the 135 runners in the Section 5A tourney.
The sports of volleyball and football were first moved to the early spring by the Minnesota State High School League because of impending issues with the pandemic throughout the state.
Those two sports, however, were reinstated into the fall season by the MSHSL, albeit with later starting dates with fewer games and with no state tourney on deck.
There were post-season section games scheduled for football and volleyball, but the state’s governor put into effect a four-week pause on all high school sports activities starting Nov. 21, which affectively canceled the seasons for those two sports across the state.
The Onamia Panthers and Isle Huskies football squads started what they hoped would be six-game regular season schedules on Oct. 9, and by coincidence they played each other in the opening game of the season. For the first time in the past six years, Onamia beat their cross-county rivals and went on to turn in a 2-1 record, having to cancel three of their games because of poor weather or pandemic issues.
Isle finished its season with no wins, including a forfeit to the powerful Ogilvie Lions who finished 11th among the 60 9-man teams in the state.
As for local volleyball, the Isle Huskies and Onamia Panthers were to play each of the seven other teams in the Great River Conference once or twice with 14 total points available for each team in the GRC standings.
Because of pandemic, the Huskies got in only six games during the season and ended with two wins against GRC teams.
Despite virus-related gaps in Onamia’s volleyball schedule, they managed to play each GRC team at least once to amass a total of 13 of a possible 14 conference points earning the Panthers a conference championship.
Onamia ended up ranked 33rd among the 180 Class A volleyball teams in the state.
