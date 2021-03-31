Local grapplers Josh Golomboski, of Onamia High, and Zach Remer, of Isle, represented the Mille Lacs Raiders at the State Class A Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, March 20 in St. Michael Albertville. Remer, wrestling at the 106-pound class and Golombowski at heavyweight squared off against the best wrestlers the state had to offer.
Remer
Remer, only an eighth-grader, entered the tournament as the number-two seeded wrestler in the tourney and in his first match he faced Conner Flan from Long Prairie who was ranked fourth at that weight class.
The first period started with Remer grabbing a quick takedown and then controlling Flan for the rest of the two-minute set.
In the second period, Remer started on top and again controlled of his opponent and this time successfully turning him to his back and scored a three-point near fall to build a 5-0 lead.
Zach chose the top position in the final frame and once again held Flan in check, grabbing a stalling point on the way to a 6-0 victory.
In the semi-finals, Remer took on Tommy Elwood from Medford, who was the third-ranked wrestler in Class A. Remer again scored first, this time on a penalty point and then on a takedown with just 25 seconds left in the period.
The second period once again had Zach in the top position where he controlled Elwood for the entire two minutes, keeping his lead at 3-0.
In the third period, Elwood was awarded a point when Zach was called for stalling and he got another point when he finally got away. With under a minute to go and a one point lead, Remer kept on the attack and when the final whistle blew, he advanced to the state finals with a 3-2 decision.
In the finals, Zach was set to wrestle Nolan Ambrose from Jackson County Central.
Ambrose had advanced to the finals by way of a 7-2 win and a pin in the semi-finals. The JCC wrestler wasted no time in the finals and earned a takedown a mere six seconds into the match.
Though Remer fought hard, he was unable to escape and after a quick near fall the Raider found himself down, 4-0.
After a second period that found Ambrose increase his lead to 6-1, Remer needed to find some magic in the final two minutes.
Twenty seconds into the third period, Zach threw a great face lift that almost put Ambrose to his back, but he was unable to finish off the move and in the end lost 14-1.
Zach ended the season with an amazing 36-1 record and an well-deserved state runner-up medal.
Golombowski
Golombowski faced a tough task in his first round, drawing number-one seeded Luke Mertens from Blue Earth Area.
After giving up a takedown, Golombowski did a great Granby move and put his opponent to his back. Following a quick two-point near-fall, the wrestlers were ruled out of bounds with Josh ahead 4-2. With a penalty point, an escape and a last-second takedown, Mertens held a 2-point advantage.
In the second period, Mertens earned an escape and a takedown before Golombowski could grab an escape to head into the third period down 9-5.
In the last period, Golombowski tried to headlock his opponent, but was unable to secure it and he was pinned.
This loss sent Golombowski into the consolation bracket where he faced number-two ranked Logan Sherwood from Atwater-Cosgrove.
Golombowski went out ready to attack and tried to hip toss Sherwood early in the match, but the A/C wrestler was ready for it and earned the takedown instead.
Soon after, Sherwood was able to turn Golombowski and earn the fall, ending the Raider heavyweights season.
Josh finished the season with a 22-11 record and was among the top eight Class A wrestlers in his weight class in the state.
