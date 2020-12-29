• Students and faculty of Isle High, along with many in the Mille Lacs area, were left mourning the untimely loss of 20-year-old Macen Haggberg, who died in a motor-vehicle accident on Dec. 18.
Macen, a 2019 graduate of IHS, was a four-sport athlete starting on the varsity football, wrestling and baseball teams, and he excelled on the school’s trap-shooting squad.
Asked to comment on Macen, the athlete and student, Isle athletic director and head baseball coach Tyler Soderstrom said, “He was a great all-around kid who played four sports for our school, and I know he was a good role-model to our younger athletes. When he was a junior, he caught every pitch of every game for our team, and that had never happened while I was coach.”
Soderstorm mentioned how, after years as a boy scout, Macen earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and he was also active in his church.
Macen had been attending St. Cloud Technical College hoping to earn a degree in landscaping.
Josh Willis, who’s son Braden was a Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling teammate of Macen and a close friend, said he and his family were stunned by the bad news and spent the weekend of his death trying to process the loss.
A celebration of Macen’s life will be held Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. at Isle High School.
• The Onamia High varsity volleyball team that turned in an overall record of 9-1 which was good enough to earn the Great River Conference Championship this past fall, recently met to receive the various post-season awards.
Named to the GRC all-conference team were MaKayla Balder, Kailee Barnett and Roxann Emerson.
Receiving all-conference honorable mention was Shayla Nayquonabe, and she earned the top server award for her team.
Conference MVP and Setter of the Year went to Balder. She was also named her team’s MVP and Setter of the Year.
All-conference defensive player and the team’s top hitter was Barnett.
Others accepting awards were Kendra Newalis, winning the Panther Spirit Award and Katie Rocholl was named the team’s most improved player.
Onamia’s head coach Marcia Balder was named the Great River Conference Coach of the Year.
Commenting on her award, coach Balder said, “There were so many dedicated coaches in our conference, so it was an honor to be nominated for Coach of the Year, let alone be selected. My players worked so hard this season and I really owe them this award.”
• Commenting on the status of area high school winter sports, Isle A.D. Tyler Soderstrom said the Minnesota State High School League has already suggested teams could begin practice as early as Jan. 4, 2021, and games may begin as early as Jan. 14.
Soderstrom said the tentative Great River Conference boys and girls basketball schedules will include 18 games for each squad, including 14 games against GRC opponents and four non-conference games. The Raiders co-oped wrestling team will also be competing in 2021.
All this depends on any further action from the governor of Minnesota.
