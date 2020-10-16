Onamia and Isle High school volleyball teams opened their 14-game seasons starting on Oct. 8 and 9.
Isle
The Isle Huskies varsity volleyball squad opened their 2020 season on Sept. 8, with a 3-0 loss to the Pine City Dragons.
The match was played in front of just teammates, coaches, scorekeepers, chaperones and a few media personnel because of the protocols resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
The Huskies who suited up nine girls on varsity, including four seniors, were outmatched during much of the game.
The Dragons demonstrated the fundamentals of serve-receive, setting and power-killing on the way to set wins of 25-13, 25-9 and 25-6.
Of the 75 total points for Pine City, 33 came via kills and 15 on aces.
Of Isle’s three-set total of 28 points, 10 came from net serves by Pine City, two from service aces and six via the kill.
Four of Isle’s kills came off the hand of senior Tommi Spengler and two from ninth-grader Katlyn Schoek.
Pine City 25 25 25
Isle 13 9 6
Onamia
The Onamia High varsity volleyball season got underway on Oct. 9 when the Panthers hosted the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars.
The Panthers won the match in three straight sets, thanks to 24 total kills, including seven from Ashley Strang, six by MaKayla Balder and five by Shayla Nayquonabe, along with 10 aces, with five from Balder, three by Ashley Rogers and two from Strang.
Roxann Emerson had a fine night in her role as team libero, making good on 11 digs.
Despite the three straight wins, the scores were relatively close. “The Hinckley girls were what I would call, ‘pesky,’” said Onamia coach Marsha Balder. “They made us work for our wins by finding ways to keep themselves in every game”
Onamia was scheduled to play Rush City away and home during the second week in October. The results of those games against one of the premiere teams in the conference should go a long way toward determining the which team will win the Great River Conference volleyball championship.
H/F 18 18 25
Onamia 25 25 25
