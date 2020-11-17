The Nov. 11 football game scheduled between the Isle Huskies and the Mr. Iron/Buhl Ranges was due to be a home game at Isle’s field. Eight inches of snow that fell in Mille Lacs County days before left Isle’s field unplayable, so the “home” game was moved two hours up the road to Mt. Iron on Nov. 12.
The Rangers entered the game ranked fourth among the 60, 9-man football teams in the state, while Isle was still looking for its first win of the season.
The result was a rout by Mt. Iron, 50-28.
“Our offense did well, but our defense had trouble against their strong running attack,” said coach Ron Schmidt.
Isle’s final score of the afternoon came in the final three seconds of the game when quarterback Teagen Haggberg heaved a ball down field intended for Willy Stalker, but the ball was batted in the air and landed in the hands of Derek Smith who ran it into the end zone.
For the Huskies and their six seniors, this would be their final game of 2020, since Isle’s school district began distance learning as of Nov. 16, which included the cancellation of all extra-curricular activities for the fall.
Mt. Iron 14 22 14 0 50
Isle 0 16 6 6 28
