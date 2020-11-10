Due to pandemic issues, the two scheduled volleyball matches Isle High had for the first week in November were aborted, leaving IHS Athletic Director Tyler Soderstrom scrambling to find an opponent.
He found the Aitkin Gobblers who had an open date on Nov. 5.
The Gobblers are no longer a member of the Great River Conference, but they are located just 30 miles down the road, so it worked out for them to host a match with their former GRC foe.
Isle gave Aitkin a good run, but bowed in three straight sets.
Game one went to Aitkin, despite the Huskies out-killing the Gobblers, 6-5, and out-acing them, 3-2. Down 19-12, Isle came storming back with four kills off the hand of Izzy Krawiecki and one kill and an ace from Tommi Spengler to move to within four points of the lead, but two kills and an ace from Aitkin gave them the game.
Isle jumped out to a 2-0 lead in game two, but Aitkin responded with a 9-0 run off the service of their only senior, Ally Ehnstrom, and never looked back on the way to a 25-19 win.
Game three was close, with the teams trading 10 ties, the final one being, 16-16. Aitkin closed out the game, outscoring Isle 9-5 down the stretch to win, 25-21.
How close was the entire match? Each team recorded seven aces and Isle had 22 kills to 20 for Aitkin.
Spengler and Krawiecki combined for 17 of Isle’s 22 kills.
Isle brought their overall record to 1-6 with two matches scheduled for the second week in November — one against East Central on Nov. 9 and one with Ogilvie on Nov. 12.
Isle 15 19 21
Aitkin 25 25 25
