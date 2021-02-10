After dropping their first five games of the 2021 season, the Isle Huskies boys basketball team came up with back-to-back wins last week: first beating McGregor on the road, then following with a conference win over Onamia.
MCGREGOR
Behind the brilliant night turned in by Isle senior Teagen Haggberg, who recorded a triple-double, the Huskies won their first game of the season, beating McGregor, 47-29.
Haggberg led his team in points with 17, had 20 rebounds and 10 blocked shots on the evening.
The Huskies led the Mercs in field goals, 17-12 and in free-thows made, 8-2.
Isle 25 22 47
McGregor 14 15 29
Scoring: Haggberg 17, Stalker 15, Schmitz 6, RJ Remer 5, Smith 4.
ONAMIA
On a piece of paper, the match-up between the Isle Huskies and Onamia High boys looked fairly even, and that is exactly how the Feb. 5 meeting of the two rivals played out at Isle’s gym.
How close was it?
Onamia jumped out to a 10-point lead seven minutes into the contest, but the Huskies came on to tie the score 18-18 with five minutes left in the half before going on a 7-3 run to give them a four-point lead by intermission. Sparking the offense during the first half for Isle was senior Willy Stalker who poured in 15 points, including three buckets from long range. During the opening half, both teams were 8-24 from the field and turned the ball over eight times, each.
Meanwhile, Onamia’s offense went silent for a long period in which they recorded just one field goal in a 10-minute stretch from the middle of the first half through the first several minutes of the second period.
Even with that poor offensive performance, Onamia managed to pull to within two points of the lead two minutes into the second half and the teams stayed within six points of each other through the final half of the final half. With six minutes remaining, Onamia decided to put on a full-court press, causing Isle to turn the ball over four times and suddenly the Panthers were within two points of the lead.
A big 3-pointer off the hands of Derek Smith with four minutes left followed by a huge lay-up by Teagen Haggberg at the three-minute mark gave the Huskies some breathing room down the stretch.
Final score: Isle 46, Onamia 40.
Stalker with 23 points, Smith with 10 and Haggberg with nine accounted for 42 of Isle’s 46 points.
Cayden Eagle was the only Onamia player to score in double figures with 10 points.
Onamia 21 19 40
Isle 25 21 46
Scoring: Isle: Stalker 23, Smith 10, Haggberg 9, Schmitz 3, TJ Remer 1. Onamia: C. Eagle 10, Pederson 8, Benjamin 6, Drift 6, Carlson 6, Husom 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.