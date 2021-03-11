The Isle boys basketball team dropped two more conference games last week, bringing their overall record to 2-13 with two games remaining in the regular season.
East Central
When a team, which is near the bottom of the conference standings and is missing their top scorer, goes up against the top team in the league, the outcome is fairly predictable.That is what happened on March 2 when the Isle Huskies boys basketball team hosted the conference leading East Central Eagles.
Isle was blown out of the game in the first half when East Central built a 51-point lead. The Jags called off the dogs in the final period, and won, 99-36.
The Eagles scored 43 field goals. The Huskies’ had 11, including just three buckets in the first half.
EC 61 38 99
Isle 10 26 36
Scoring: Haggberg 17, Smith 10, Schmitz 6, Pistachio 3.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Isle Huskies stuck with the visiting Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars during the first half of their conference game on March 4, but an eight-minute scoring drought during the second period allowed the Jags to build a 24-point lead before Isle mounted a comback to lose by 10, 58-48.
H/F 29 29 58
Isle 23 25 48
Scoring: Haggberg 22, D. Smith 15, Stalker 8, TJ Remer 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.