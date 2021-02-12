The Isle Huskies girls basketball teams’ overall record sunk to 0-8 with two more losses last week. They lost to non-conference Swanville and to perrennial rival Onamia.
SWANVILLE
The Isle Huskies girls basketball team played the first of their scheduled four non-conference games on Feb.1 when they took on the Swanville Bulldogs on the road.
The Bulldogs put the game away in the first half, taking a commanding 35-9 lead and cruised to a 59-23 win.
Swanville had 20 field goals and made good on 18 of 22 free-throw tries, compared to just nine field goals and 1-7 from the line for Isle.
Isle 9 14 23
Swanville 35 24 59
Scoring: Spengler 6, A. Merrill 6, Elling 4, B. Smith 3, Perkio 2, VanBuskirk 2.
ONAMIA
The Isle Huskies hosted the Onamia Panthers on Feb. 4 in the first of their two scheduled meetings this season.
The Panthers built a 26-point lead by intermission and won handly, 52-28. A summary of that game appears elsewhere on this page.
Onamia 36 16 52
Isle 10 18 28
Scoring: Isle: Spengler 10, Perkio 5, BigBear Merrill 5, Schoeck 2, Megan VanBuskirk 2, Smith 2, Mallory VanBuskirk 2. Onamia: Mitchell 12, Saboo 12, Emerson 11, Barnett 7, Rogers 5, Smith 5.
