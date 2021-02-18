The Isle High girls basketball team’s over record sunk to 0-10 with losses to Onamia and Pine City last week.
ONAMIA
The Isle Huskies girls basketball team lost 83-24 to the Onamia Panthers on Feb. 8. A summary of that game appears elsewhere on this page.
Isle 15 9 24
Onamia 48 35 83
Scoring: Isle: B. Smith 9, C. Merrill 6, A. Big Bear 4, M. Van Burskirk 2, K. Remer 2, Perkio 1. Onamia: Saboo 21, Mitchell 20, Barnett 13, Smith 11, Oehrlein 4, Emerson 4, Orazem 4, Rogers 3, Biniek 3.
PINE CITY
The Isle Huskies hosted the conference-leading Pine City Dragons on Feb. 11, a team which beat them earlier this season 105-18. This time the Dragons again had their way with the Huskies. Down 10-6 three minutes into the game, Isle was outscored 36-3 during the remaining 15 minutes in the half on the way to another rout, 86-20.
The Huskies turned the ball over 44 times and shot just 19% from the field.
Isle 9 11 20
Pine City 46 40 86
Scoring: Perkio 6, Van Buskirk 5, Spengler 3, Big Bear 3, Elling 2, B. Smith 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.