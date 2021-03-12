After two more conference losses the Isle girls basketball team record stood at 1-15 entering the final week of the season.
East Central
If the goal for the Isle Huskies was to do better against the East Central Eagles than their 45-21 loss earlier this season, they accomplished that when they lost by half that margin, 39-27, on March 2.
The game was as close as the score would indicate. Both teams shot 19 percent from the field, including a combined total of seven buckets in the second half, and the squads combined for 45 turnovers.
The game may have been decided by these two statistics: Isle scored just seven points during a 20-minute stretch, and the Eagles made good on 15 of 20 free-throws, compared to 5-10 from the Huskies.
EC 29 10 39
Isle 17 10 27
Scoring: Spengler 12, C. Merrill 5, Schoeck 4, B. Smith 4, Elling 1, Lilledahl 1.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Isle Huskies lost 69-32 to the visiting Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on March 5. The Jags had 25 field goals to 12 for Isle.
H/F 33 36 69
Isle 16 16 32
Scoring: B. Smith 9, Perkio 6, K. Remer 5, Spengler 3, Schoeck 3, Elling 3, A. Merrill 2, L. Remer 1.
