With the loss of five seniors to 2020 graduation, the 2021 Isle Huskies girls basketball team entered their season with a comparatively young and inexperienced squad.
Reflecting on what to expect from her girls this season, second-year coach Kate VanBuskirk said as practice began in mid-January, “We will have a very young team this year with just two seniors (Tommi Spengler and Megan VanBuskirk), and even though we are dealing with a few COVID setbacks, we hope to learn a lot during our short season and gain some confidence pushing the ball up the court. We also need to learn to work together on defense and be aggressive.”
The coach mentioned how the Huskies have some talented players coming up the pike and how they just needed to continue to develop on court and maximize their strengths. Besides Spengler and VanBuskirk, the Huskies are returning to the varsity line-up just one other player, Ale Merrill, who got quite a bit of playing time on last year’s team. The remainder of the 15 rostered varisty team consists of one sophomore and eight ninth-graders.
So fielding an experienced starting five will be a tall task for the Huskies in 2021.
“How good we become will be up to the girls and who shows up to practice wanting to play,” coach VanBuskirk said.
Isle is coming off a 5-22, 2019-20 season, with no wins in the Great River Conference and a one-and-out showing at the section tournament.
This year, the girls were scheduled to play 18 games instead of the 27 they played last season because of the protocols with the COVID virus that have plagued the state.
The 18 games include 14 against GRC teams and four non-conference affairs.
As of the end of January, the Huskies had yet to win, mostly because of so many young players getting their feet wet in the varsity arena.
But youth springs eternal, and all eyes are on the underclass athletes who are working their way to the big time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.