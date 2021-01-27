The Isle High girls basketball team was left looking for their first win of the season when they dropped two more Great River Conference games last week to bring their overall record to 0-4.
Ogilvie
The Ogilvie Lions had their way with the home team Isle Huskies on Jan. 19, winning in a rout, 83-16. Isle committed 40 turnovers and produced just six total field goals in the loss. Ogilvie had 35 field goals, including 28 points from 9th-grader Grace Heins and 20 points from junior Ailee Fratzke.
Ogilvie 51 32 83
Isle 9 7 16
Scoring: Van Buskirk 4, Spengler 3, K. Remer 3, Smith 3, Merrill 2, Schoeck 1.
Braham
The Braham Bombers girls basketball squad brought their conference-leading record to 4-0 with a commanding, 81-34 win over winless Isle on Jan. 21. The Bombers built a 21-point lead by intermission and held the Huskies to just seven points during the second period.
Braham recorded 32 field goals, including eight 3-pointers. Isle had 13 total field goals and four from long range.
Braham 48 33 81
Isle 27 7 34
Scoring: Smith 10, Spengler 9, Perkio 8, Van Buskirk 3, Merrill 2, Schoeck 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.