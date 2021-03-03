Two losses to Great River Conference teams last week left the Isle Huskies girls basketball with an overall record of 1-13 with four games remaining this season.
Braham
It was not a good night for the Isle Huskies girls basketball team when they took on the Braham Bombers on Feb. 23.
The Huskies offense scored just four field goals all evening to hits a season low total of 10 points.
Meanwhile, the IHS defense could not hold back the Bomber’s senior guard, Hannah Cornelius, who scored 34 points.
Isle 8 2 10
Braham 30 38 68
Scoring: Spengler 4, C. Merrill 3, A. Merrill 2, B. Smith 1.
Ogilvie
The Ogilvie Lions had their way with the visiting Isle Huskies on Feb. 26, beating them handly, 62-25.
The Lions put the game away early, outscoring the Huskies 39-12 by half-time and never looked back.
Free-throws, or lack thereof, had a lot to do with the outcome. Ogilvie made good on 13 of 25 tries, while Isle just had tree free shots and made none.
Eight Isle girls got in the scoring column, but none made over five points.
Isle 12 13 25
Ogilvie 39 23 62
Scoring: C. Merrill 5, A. Merrill 4, K. Remer 4, Spengler 3, Paulsen 3, L. Remer 2, Van Buskirk 2, Schoeck 2.
