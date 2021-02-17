The Isle Huskies boys basketball team lost games to tough conference opponents last week to move their overall record to 2-8.

BRAHAM

The home team Isle Huskies stayed with the Braham Bombers through much of the first half of their game on Feb. 9, but found it tough sledding when the visiting team put on their patented 1-3-1 press which led to a 70-30 Braham rout.

Braham recorded 28 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, while Isle made good on 11 field goals which included three from long range.

Braham    40    30    70    

Isle         18    12    30

Scoring: Isle: Stalker 9, Haggberg 6, Smith 5, Schmitz 5, TJ Remer 3, Gallion 2.

PINE CITY

“We coudn’t handle their pressure and high tempo game which caused us to turn the ball over too many times,” said Isle coach Tom Jones after his team’s lopsided loss to Pine City.

Isle           11    12    23    

Pine City    53    27    80

Scoring: Gallion 8, Stalker 5, Haggberg 5, Smith 5

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.