The Isle Huskies boys basketball team lost games to tough conference opponents last week to move their overall record to 2-8.
BRAHAM
The home team Isle Huskies stayed with the Braham Bombers through much of the first half of their game on Feb. 9, but found it tough sledding when the visiting team put on their patented 1-3-1 press which led to a 70-30 Braham rout.
Braham recorded 28 field goals, including seven 3-pointers, while Isle made good on 11 field goals which included three from long range.
Braham 40 30 70
Isle 18 12 30
Scoring: Isle: Stalker 9, Haggberg 6, Smith 5, Schmitz 5, TJ Remer 3, Gallion 2.
PINE CITY
“We coudn’t handle their pressure and high tempo game which caused us to turn the ball over too many times,” said Isle coach Tom Jones after his team’s lopsided loss to Pine City.
Isle 11 12 23
Pine City 53 27 80
Scoring: Gallion 8, Stalker 5, Haggberg 5, Smith 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.