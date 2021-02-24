The Isle Huskies boys basketball squad lost two times last week to bring their overall record to 2-8 with seven more regular-season games remaining before section tourney time.
St. John’s
The Johnnies of St. John’s Prep hosted the Isle Huskies on Feb. 16 in a non-conference boys basketball game.
The teams entered the contest with similar records and standings in the state — St. John’s was 1-6 and ranked 115th in Class A. Isle was 2-8 and ranked 124.
The Huskies played poorly on defense during the opening half, to spot the Johnnies a 12-point lead.
Isle came back to outscore their hosts by five points in the final period, but came up seven points short of a win.
Derek Smith, Willy Stalker and TJ Remer accounted for 43 of Isle’s 49 points.
Isle 24 25 49
St. John’s 36 20 56
Hinckley/Finlayson
Isle boys basketball had not beaten the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars since 2012, and a 58-39 Jag win over the Huskies on Feb. 18 extended that dubious mark.
A summary of that game will appear in next weeks Messenger.
Isle -- -- 39
H/F -- -- 58
