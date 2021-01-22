If one was looking for an excuse why the Isle Huskies boys basketball team lost by 60 points to the Rush City Tigers in the opening game of the 2021 season, it might be due to the fact the black and red, for various reasons, were missing several of their varsity starters, and fielded a team made up in part of just two seniors and one junior and a freshman. The Tigers, on the other hand, had such a large group of players. They were able to substitute four or five players at a time.
Rush City was up 47-11 by intermission and held Isle to just six points during the entire second half.
Derek Smith led Isle in scoring with nine points, and the Huskies as a team were 0-10 from 3-point range.
“When we get more of our players back on court, we should be way more competitive,” said Isle coach Tom Jones following the loss.
Isle 11 6 17
Rush City 47 30 77
Scoring: Smith 9, Stalker 3, Risvold 2, Schmitz 2, Gallion 1.
