East Central
The East Central Eagles boys basketball team, who came to Isle on Jan. 26 to play the Isle Huskies, put on quite a show on offense, making 27 field goals, including 14 3-pointers.
Isle’s offense could muster just 16 field goals and three 3-pointers on the way to a 73-44 Eagles win.
Derek Smith, Willy Stalker and Teagen Haggberg accounted for 38 of Isle’s 44 points.
EC 39 34 73
Isle 18 26 44
Scoring: Stalker 14, Haggberg 13, Smith 11, Schmitz 6.
Rush City
The Rush City Tigers took advantage of 26 Isle turnovers and 27% shooting from the field to beat Isle on the Huskies’ home court, 63-37, on Jan. 28.
Down by 23 points by half-time, the Huskies went on an 11-0 run to start the second period to move to within 12 points of the lead. But Rush City then countered with a 10-0 run of their own and never looked back.
Rush City shot 32% from the field, making good on 26 of 81 tries. Isle was held to just four field goals and nine points during the first half, which hurt their chances.
Zerth Hahn and Ty Stepp combined for 36 of the Tigers’ 63 points, while Willy Salker and Teagen Haggberg combined for 28 of Isle’s 37 points.
Isle 29 28 37
Rush City 32 31 63
Scoring: Stalker 17, Haggberg 11, Smith 4, Remer 3, Gallion 2.
