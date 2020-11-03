There were two scheduled volleyball matches between the Isle Huskies and East Central Eagles caneled last week, but Isle’s athletic director, found matches with Pine City and Braham to replace the canceled events. The Huskies lost to both teams and headed into November with a 1-5 record.
Pine City
“It was actually fun,” was how Isle Huskies coach Nancy Miller described her teams solid showing on the volleyball court against the Pine City Dragons on Oct. 27. The Dragons won the match in three straight sets, but Isle came on strong in the third game, taking their talented hosts to overtime before losing, 28-26.
Highlights for the Huskies centered on the job done at the service line, where, as a team they were 91 percent. Isabelle Krawiecki, Tommi Spengler and Megan VanBuskirk combined make good on 29-29 service attempts. Several Isle players also did well in serve-receive. Spengler handled 18-19 serves in the backcourt, while VanBuskirk was 13-16.
The team recorded six aces in the three sets, and Spengler led her team in kills with six.
Isle 13 17 26
PC 25 25 28
Braham
The Braham Bombers hosted the Isle Huskies in a conference volleyball match on Oct. 29. The Bombers held control of the match throughout, taking down the Huskies in three straight sets.
Braham outkilled Isle 35-14 and recorded 13 points via aces off their serves.
Eleven of Isle’s 38 total points were gifts from Braham’s service errors.
Seven of Isle’s 14 kills came off the hand of senior Tommi Spengler.
Isle 14 11 13
Braham 25 25 25
